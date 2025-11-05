NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
05.11.2025 18:33:00
Is Now the Time to Buy One of the Worst-Performing "Magnificent Seven" Stocks of 2025?
The "Magnificent Seven" are the leading, prominent tech companies in the world: Apple, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. How these stocks perform typically dictates how well the overall market does. And for many investors, they are solid, go-to growth investments to hang on to for the long term.But while the market has been hot this year, with the S&P 500 continuing to hit new records, not all of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been doing that well. As of Oct. 30, the worst-performing stock of this group was Amazon, whose year-to-date return as of that date was less than 2%. It has moved higher since then, as it reported quarterly results, but it remains one of the worst performers among the Magnificent Seven this year.Could now be the ideal time to invest in this growth stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
