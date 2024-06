Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip in Celsius Stock?

If you have a tasty recipe and a penchant for marketing flair, it doesn't take much else to get into the energy drink market. A lack of dominant brands and ample profitability to go around have attracted new upstarts that are able to establish a foothold. One of those brands is Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH).Rapid sales solidified with the help of a distribution partnership with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in late 2022 helped push shares of Celsius stock up nearly 140% in the last three years alone.However, that impressive performance includes a 42% drop from 52-week highs set in March 2024. Is it time to buy the dip in Celsius stock? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel