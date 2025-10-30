Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
30.10.2025 10:30:00
Is NuBank Going to Challenge SoFi in the U.S. Market?
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has been a phenomenal stock to hold over the past few years, delivering fabulous gains for investors who saw its potential early on. But it's far from finished, and it's up 53% so far in 2025.In fact, management just shared some fantastic news: It's aiming for the U.S. market. Is that going to put pressure on powerhouse digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI)? Let's check out what this could mean for the digital banking sector.Nu has become a major player in Latin American banking by taking a very aggressive approach toward growth. Just getting started in its home country of Brazil, which has very high barriers to entry in banking, has been an impressive feat. It has gone from targeting the mass consumer who has been closed out of the banking system to going for the affluent consumer, challenging the handful of banks that have controlled the Brazilian banking system for decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|EQS-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Halbjahreszahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.10.25
|Going back to the 1970s won’t save Mexico (Financial Times)
|
30.09.25