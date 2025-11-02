Safe Aktie
Is Nvidia Still a Safe Bet if the "AI Bubble" Deflates?
Investment bubbles have distinct phases, with the last one being the most painful. Indeed, the excitement can get so fevered that a bubble's collapse can be deep and even take the entire market down along with it. It looks like artificial intelligence (AI) may be a building bubble, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) the poster child for the technology.Will Nvidia be a safe bet even if the AI bubble deflates?Broadly speaking, there are five different phases to an investment bubble. Using artificial intelligence as the example here, displacement was when the new technology came on the scene. The boom has been taking place, as investors rush in to buy AI-related stocks, bidding up their prices. Euphoria is the next stage, which is when investors start to make irrational decisions in the belief that AI-related stocks can only go up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
