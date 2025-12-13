Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.12.2025 17:25:00
Is Nvidia's Valuation Justified as New Competitors Close the AI Gap?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has made history in recent years by making the go-to product for training and running high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) helped make Nvidia the biggest publicly traded company in the world, briefly achieving a market capitalization of more than $5 trillion.Becoming No. 1 was great for the company and its shareholders. But it may be tougher in 2026 for Nvidia to maintain that advantage as its competitors -- some of whom are the biggest and most successful companies in the world -- roll out products to cut into Nvidia's market share.Advanced Micro Devices has long been one of Nvidia's top competitors, but now there's renewed competition from some of Nvidia's biggest customers, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), that are looking to earn revenue from selling their own custom semiconductors rather than pumping billions into Nvidia's coffers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
