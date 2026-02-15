Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
15.02.2026 19:15:00
Is Quantum Computing Stock Going to $0?
IBM, Alphabet, and a handful of "pure-play" start-ups are hard at work trying to take quantum computing from the lab to the real world. These companies have made real progress in recent years in this sector, and given the technology's revolutionary promise, investors have piled in.One of these pure plays, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), has tried to separate itself from the pack by taking a different approach. While its competition is attempting to build the most powerful quantum computers they can, this company is focusing on what it says are more imminent solutions -- quantum products that can be put to use and drive revenue much faster. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
