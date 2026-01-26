Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
26.01.2026 16:00:00
Is Rigetti Computing Stock Going to $0?
It's a scary notion for a stock to go to $0. That means that a company has gone bankrupt, and investors may receive almost nothing after the liquidation of assets is complete. Several companies are far less likely to go bankrupt than others, because they are operating in businesses that have continuous product sales.There are also investments available that are working on future technologies, such as biotech and quantum computing companies. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) falls into the latter category, so it's at a higher risk of going to $0 than many others in the market.But is the clock ticking for Rigetti Computing? Let's take a look.
