Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
17.11.2025 11:45:00
Is Robinhood Stock a Buy Now?
There's a movie trope around the rite of passage, which is usually some test of a protagonist's maturity or capacity to survive. In real life, a rite of passage is usually a major event or challenge that marks the point at which a person is considered an adult.For a young company like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), this moment hasn't arrived yet, and conservative investors should be cautious until it does. Here's what you need to think about if you are considering buying Robinhood right now.Wall Street has a very short memory, so a company that has only been public for a few years can still seem like it has been around for ages. That's the case with Robinhood, which only held its initial public offering (IPO) in mid-2021. To be fair, the business was operating well before it went public. But there's a big difference between being a private company and being a public company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 gibt am Donnerstagmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Robinhood-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Robinhood wants to allow amateur traders to invest in AI start-ups (Financial Times)
|
10.11.25
|Robinhood wants to allow amateur traders to invest in AI start-ups (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Robinhoodmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robinhood
|106,42
|-1,46%