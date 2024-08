Is Roku Stock a Buy After a Brutal 2024 Sell-Off?

Market makers haven't been kind to media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in 2024. Entering the year at an 81% discount from its all-time highs in 2021, Roku's stock has dropped another 45% lower year to date.Is it time to give up on a recovery that never seems to come, or is Roku only more spring-loaded for a massive comeback?First and foremost, let's see if there's any evidence that Roku is running out of growth prospects. The company reported second-quarter results last week, so there's fresh data to work with. How well is Roku's business running?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool