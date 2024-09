Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

After shares of social media company Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, surged more than 90% over the past 12 months, could the stock of rival social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) see similar success?Over the same time period, Snap stock is up 30%, but it's been a roller coaster for investors. Shares reached a 52-week low of $8.28 last September, then zoomed to a high of $17.90 in December. Now, they've dropped to around $10 at the time of this writing.Despite its current downturn, Snap stock could see another upswing. With shares not far from their 52-week low, now could be the time to invest in the company. But to know if it's a good investment for the long haul, let's dig into Snap to understand where it's at today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool