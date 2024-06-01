|
01.06.2024 08:21:00
Is SoFi Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity While It's Below $10?
The advent of the internet and smartphones has created a sizable opportunity for newer businesses to try to disrupt their respective industries. When it comes to financial services, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is one such company that's finding success.But this fintech stock hasn't been the best investment. Despite rising 51% since the start of 2023, shares are currently 73% below their February 2021 all-time high (as of this writing). Does this current setup, with the stock trading much lower than $10, make SoFi a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity?SoFi has evolved from just a refinancer of student loans to a more comprehensive digital banking provider. Customers can open checking and savings accounts, invest in stocks or cryptocurrencies, and even apply for a mortgage all without leaving the platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!