Is T-Mobile Still the Best Telecom Stock to Own?

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) showed it was on a path to continued growth after releasing its earnings on July 31 for the second quarter of 2024. Although it might be hard to call it a "growth company" after seeing those results, its growing net account and net customer additions point to continued expansion.However, after years of outperforming rivals AT&T and Verizon, it no longer delivers the highest returns in the industry. Does that mean it is time for investors to turn on T-Mobile stock?Admittedly, given the size of T-Mobile, it is not posting the numbers that might have made it a growth stock in the past. For the first half of the year, revenue of $39 billion rose by only 2% compared with the same period in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool