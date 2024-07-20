|
20.07.2024 12:30:00
Is Tellurian the Best Energy Stock for You?
In the energy sector, Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) has an interesting story to tell, but investors need to recognize that it still has a long way to go. That may be perfectly fine with some on Wall Street -- likely those with a more aggressive investment approach -- but it could also be a reason for some investors to simply pass. Here's what you need to know before you buy shares in this in this Houston, Texas-based energy company.Tellurian doesn't really have a business today. What it has is the approvals it needs to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, known as Driftwood, in Louisiana. When completed, it will be capable of exporting up to 27.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The logic behind building that capacity is supported by the expectation that LNG demand will greatly outpace supply in a world that is increasingly using natural gas for power over dirtier-burning coal. By 2040 the supply deficit is expected to be as large as 170 mtpa.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
