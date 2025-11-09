Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
Is There a Future for Viking Therapeutics?
After the release of the top-line results from its phase 2 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, VK2735 (oral formulation), in August, there were investors who doubted whether Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) had a bright future. But a closer look suggests there are strong reasons to believe the recovery in the stock price since then is justified. Here's why.The company's VK2735 is a GLP-1 and GIP agonist weight loss drug being clinically tested in subcutaneous (injection under the skin) and oral formulations. The subcutaneous formulation is currently enrolling participants in phase 3 trials (for individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes), with results expected in 2027. Its phase 2 results are excellent, and it may offer a viable alternative to rival offerings from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.However, the real excitement around VK2735 is arguably centered on the oral formulation, which reported superb efficacy, safety, and tolerability results in a phase 1 trial. Efficacy was also demonstrated in the phase 2 trial. Still, investors were disappointed by the 20% discontinuation rate among participants using oral VK2735, and the stock sold off heavily.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
