Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.12.2025 06:05:00
Is This AI Winner Still a Buy After a 500% Run?
When you think "AI winner," major artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia or Microsoft may first come to mind. Yet while these companies may be benefiting the most from the generative AI growth trend, there's a stock that has delivered far greater returns year to date, thanks to AI-related tailwinds: SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK).The two "Magnificent Seven" companies have generated high double-digit gains during this time frame. Not too shabby, but these gains pale in comparison to those of SanDisk. Since its spinoff from Western Digital finalized earlier this year, shares in this memory chip company have surged from $36 to $220 per share, or by more than sixfold.Even as shares have pulled back, and concerns about a possible "AI bubble" have led to greater uncertainty among AI stocks across the board, don't assume you have missed the boat here with SanDisk shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!