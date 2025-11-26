NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.11.2025 14:30:00
Is This Quantum Chip Stock Set to Surge 22,660% Like Nvidia Did?
Over the past 10 years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock skyrocketed 22,660%. That massive rally was driven by its soaring sales of data center GPUs for processing complex machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. It still has plenty of room to grow as the AI market expands, but it's already the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $4.3 trillion and probably won't replicate those millionaire-making gains over the next decade.Therefore, investors who are searching for the next Nvidia might want to look at the nascent quantum computing market instead of the saturated AI market. Let's see if one of the early movers in that market -- IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) -- could deliver those life-changing returns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
08:32
|Boom um NVIDIA-Aktie: UBS rechnet mit langem KI-Schwung (finanzen.at)
|
06:00
|China’s tech giants take AI model training offshore to tap Nvidia chips (Financial Times)
|
26.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)