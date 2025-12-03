Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.12.2025 19:16:00
Is This the Best Way to Invest in AI Without Betting on Chip Stocks?
Chip stocks and hyperscalers have grabbed most of the headlines when it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend, as companies and governments around the world race to build out their data center infrastructure to support AI. However, those companies are not the only ways for investors to play the trend. In fact, the software orchestration space could become a better long-term way to play AI, given its recurring-revenue nature.Among the companies looking to be major providers of the software backbone for AI are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).Palantir Technologies is at the forefront of the AI orchestration trend through its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Instead of building its own large language model (LLM), it's focusing on helping those models perform better in the real world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
