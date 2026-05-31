Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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31.05.2026 20:15:00
Is This Ultimate High‑Yield Stock Actually Going to $0?
For most investors, the main reason to look at Conagra (NYSE: CAG) today is likely the stock's shockingly high 9.8% dividend yield. That is way out of line with the average consumer staples stock's yield of 2.1%. Is this a huge opportunity, or is it a sign of risk? Conagra's stock price probably won't fall all the way to zero. But investors will likely want to watch from the sidelines anyway. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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