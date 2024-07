Is Tilray Brands Stock a Buy?

Sometimes, the next big thing ends up being not so big. Case in point: The cannabis industry grew in prominence after the substance was legalized in Canada in 2018. Some analysts expected it to lead to outsized returns for the industry leaders, perhaps making many millionaires of many investors in the process. Things haven't turned out that way -- quite the opposite. Cannabis stocks have turned in an abysmal showing during the past five years. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), one of the leaders in the field, hasn't been an exception. But with improving financial results and exciting legal and regulatory developments, is now a good time to invest in the stock?TLRY Total Return Level data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool