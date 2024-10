Is Tilray Brands Stock a Buy?

There's one word to describe the performance of the cannabis industry during the past five years: catastrophic. Investors' expectations were high at the end of the last decade as several positive legal developments affected the sector, but it has been a major disappointment. Could that change soon?If it does, one of the companies to profit might be Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Although the company's performance has also disappointed, it remains one of the industry's undisputed leaders. So should investors consider purchasing shares of Tilray?Things haven't been stagnant in the cannabis industry despite its terrible overall performance. In February, Germany legalized recreational use for adults under specific strict regulations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool