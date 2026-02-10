Tilray Brands Aktie

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

10.02.2026 18:00:00

Is Tilray Stock Going to $0?

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been an atrocious investment to hold on to for some time. Over the past five years, shares of the cannabis and alcohol company have crashed a mammoth 98% in value. It has widely underperformed the S&P 500 (it's up 78% over that stretch).The problem with Tilray's stock is that there isn't really much reason to be excited about its future. It may talk about opportunities in international cannabis markets, but the main reason to invest in the Canadian-based company has been tied to the hope that it could one day enter the U.S. pot market, which remains illegal and off-limits. Is there any hope still out there for the stock, or is it likely heading toward $0?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
