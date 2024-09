Is Upstart Stock a Buy?

In the first 10 months after its initial public offering in December 2020, shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rocketed 1,220% higher to their peak in October 2021. Investor sentiment toward the business couldn't have been higher.But like many pandemic-era darlings, Upstart fell out of favor. Now its shares are more than 90% below that all-time high from nearly three years ago.Is this fintech stock a smart buying opportunity right now? Let's consider both the bull and bear arguments as they relate to Upstart .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool