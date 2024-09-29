|
29.09.2024 14:30:00
Is Viking Therapeutics Stock a Buy?
One of the current stars of the biotech world is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), and for good reason. The clinical-stage company is advancing to the later stages of developing a drug that, if approved, would compete in the white-hot market for weight loss medications.While that's not the only product in the company's pipeline, it's the one that many investors have pinned their hopes on. Typically, for a biotech that's become popular, Viking's share price has hit a few peaks recently. Let's see if we can gauge if it's in for new ones.That product is VK2735, an obesity treatment that has tested very well so far in the lab. In a phase 2 trial of an injectable form of the drug, it demonstrated body weight reduction from baseline after 13 weeks of use. It also demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability.
|
20.06.24
AI-Profiteure aus der 2. Reihe, Micron und Zuschauerfragen - Calling USA
