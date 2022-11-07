|
ISG Announces 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Finalists
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate innovative approaches that leverage digital technology and new operating models to drive business success.
Nearly 100 applications were submitted by 28 separate solution, technology or service providers for the annual EMEA program. Winners in each category will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Tuesday, November 22, at the Park Plaza Victoria in London.
The finalists in each category are:
Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider
- Firstsource Solutions with a U.K.-based retail and commercial bank
- Mindtree with Currys
- UST with Wolters Kluwer
- LTI with a U.K.-based wealth management firm
- HARMAN DTS with Domino’s Pizza Group
Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients
- Quinnox with Shawbrook Bank
- Wipro with Diageo
- Tech Mahindra with BT (Openreach)
- WNS with Yorkshire Building Society
Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function
- Hexaware with Koki Holdings
- Mphasis with Stonegate Group
- Virtusa Consulting with BT Global
- NTT Global Business Services
Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology
- Allianz Services Mauritius
- Infosys with LANXESS
- HCL Technologies with Paysafe
- Unisys with a leading European airline
Environmental Sustainability: Outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees
- TCS with RS Components
- Infosys with London Borough of Brent
- Microland with Ealing Council
- AWS with Capgemini
Diversity: Diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes
- Hexaware with Liverpool Victoria Financial Services
- Zensar with University College of London
- Cognizant with The Football Association
"Service providers have worked closely with enterprises to navigate the disruptions of the past 33 months,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "These challenges have altered the business technology landscape and driven the development of new, innovative ways to create value. We look forward to honoring examples of exceptional work and transformative business relationships with the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards.”
The gala awards event on November 22 will mark the culmination of ISG Sourcing Industry Week and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA. In addition to the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, ISG will announce the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies.
Additional information is available on the award website.
