ISG Announces 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ Winners

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises and government agencies leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their organizations.

A total of 57 nominations were submitted for the annual ANZ program. Winners in each category were selected by a panel of independent industry experts and celebrated at a gala awards dinner on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Here are the winners of the 2023 awards:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Versent with Colonial First State

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Capgemini with the Metropolitan Cemeteries Board (MCB) Western Australia

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Hexaware Technologies with The ORDRE Group

Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Tata Consultancy Services with Downer EDI Ltd.

Environmental Sustainability: Outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

IBM Australia with Downer

Diversity: Diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand with Camp Quality

"Congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards ANZ for their noteworthy achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, Asia Pacific. "Providers and enterprises are reaching unprecedented levels of innovation and agility in the solutions they build together, and we are honored to celebrate their many successes.”

Produced by ISG Events, the 2023 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005818/en/