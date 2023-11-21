|
21.11.2023 10:00:00
ISG Announces 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Winners
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.
More than 90 applications were submitted for the annual EMEA program by 30 separate solution, technology or service providers in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Winners in each category were selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, November 15, at the Park Plaza Victoria London.
Here are the winners of the 2023 EMEA awards:
Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider
Winner: Microland with ASL Aviation Holdings
Innovation: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients
Winner: WNS with Metro Shipping
Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function
Winner: Quinnox with Monument Bank
Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology
Winner: Unisys with Henckel
Environmental Sustainability: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees
Winners (Tie): Infosys with Mercedez-Benz Group and Tech Mahindra with Ethiopian Electric Utility
The ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, produced by ISG Events, recognize innovative ways of driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models.
"The IT and business services industry has increased its ability to deliver important business outcomes by adeptly balancing the needs of business transformation with the needs of IT operations,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "Congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA for their innovative, broad and successful work with client enterprises.”
The awards gala took place during the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference for EMEA. In addition to the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, ISG announced the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies.
Full details of the ISG Paragon Awards program are available on the award website.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121492587/en/
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.