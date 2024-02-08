|
08.02.2024 01:39:00
ISG Announces 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ Finalists
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their businesses.
A total of 50 nominations were submitted for the annual ANZ program. Winners in each category will be selected by an experienced independent expert and announced at a gala awards dinner on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.
Here are the finalists for the 2024 awards:
Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider
- Coforge with a leading airline in the APAC region
- Coforge with QBE Insurance Group
- PwC Australia with Levande
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited with NSW Government
- Tech Mahindra with One New Zealand
Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients
- AC3 with Southern Cross Austereo
- Tech Mahindra with Dnata
Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function
- Capgemini with Cochlear
- Infosys with Team Global Express
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited with Sigma Healthcare
- Tech Mahindra with One New Zealand
- Tech Mahindra with Sky New Zealand
High-Performing Partnerships: Successful partners that demonstrate seamless collaboration, leverage each other’s strengths and adapt together to achieve shared objectives
- Accenture with a public service client
- EXL with IAG
- Ramco with a leading New Zealand telecommunications provider
The winners of the Excellence in Diversity award and the People’s Choice Award for an outstanding relationship identified by a client will be announced at the Paragon gala awards ceremony on February 28.
"Congratulations to the finalists of the ISG Paragon Awards ANZ for their achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "Providers and enterprises continue to evolve through innovation that delivers increasing business value, and we are honored to celebrate their many successes.”
The 2024 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details are available here.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207342324/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Information Services Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Information Services Group IncShs
|4,06
|0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgibt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.