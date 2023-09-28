ISG Named One of India's Best Workplaces for Women

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women for 2023 by the Great Place To Work® Institute.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, where more than 700 employees provide critical services to ISG clients, was named one of only 100 organizations in India that succeed in establishing high-trust, high-performance cultures, maximizing human potential by bridging experience gaps and establishing great places to work for all.

To earn recognition as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women, at least 10 percent of an organization’s workforce must be women, and the business must receive a minimum of 70 percent positive feedback from women employees on the Trust Index© assessment, the proprietary Great Place To Work research framework used to measure employee experience.

ISG India has also been Great Place To Work Certified™ for four consecutive years, recognized as having a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

"We are honored to have earned certification as one of the best workplaces for women by the Great Place To Work® Institute, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Nearly half of our employees in India are women, and these talented, successful women are forging new paths in business and technology and serving our clients and firm with distinction.”

Great Place To Work research finds the Best Workplaces for Women 2023 deliver an experience that is more favorable for women, resulting in 89 percent of women reporting they are strongly committed to their work and their employer. The organization’s research also finds a consistent upward trajectory in the representation of women in the workforce in India, rising from 21 percent in 2021 to 26 percent in 2023.

ISG has long been an advocate for the advancement of women in the technology sector. The firm established the ISG Women in Digital community in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, regular events for ISG employees and the IT and business services industry, and the annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program, launched in 2022 in the Americas and expanded for 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India.

In 2023, 327 women in the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India were nominated for the 2023 ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles. The awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented in a virtual awards ceremony on October 11, at 6 p.m., AEDT/12:30 p.m., IST.

"Digital technology is opening new doors for women in India to achieve significant growth in their careers and to make important contributions to business success,” said Vishwakumar Nandagopal, chief business leader, ISG India operations. "Improvements in the workplace culture for women translate directly to improvements in the overall performance of the organization. We are pleased to be recognized for supporting and enabling the excellence of our female employees.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928759704/en/