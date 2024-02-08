|
08.02.2024 16:00:00
ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.
The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, the following day, Friday, March 8. Dial-in details are as follows:
- The dial-in number for U.S. participants is +1 (855) 761-5100.
- International participants should call +1 (646) 307-1088.
- The security code to access the call is 1749973.
Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.
A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s website (www.isg-one.com) for approximately four weeks following the call.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208275650/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Information Services Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Information Services Group IncShs
|4,04
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.