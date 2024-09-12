ISG to Assess Providers of MarTech Services in Brazil

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of marketing technology (MarTech) services that help enterprises in Brazil maximize the power of their brands and extend the reach and impact of their customer communications.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, MarTech Service Providers 2024, scheduled to be released in February 2025. The study will evaluate companies providing technologies and services to help businesses engage with customers through digital marketing, data analytics, content strategy and digital advertising.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Marketing is reclaiming its original role as advocates for customers within Brazilian organizations, a role IT had assumed when MarTech investments became part of overall digital transformations.

"Today, companies that fail to deliver strong omnichannel experiences face the wrath of their customers, the loss of market share, and existential risk to their businesses,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. "Marketing and IT should be close partners in ensuring a seamless experience for customers between the physical and digital worlds.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 60 MarTech providers serving the Brazil market. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the MarTech services the typical enterprise buys based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Digital Presence & Digital Ads , assessing providers that help clients optimize results from social media marketing, content marketing, viral marketing, direct messaging, search engine optimization and paid advertising. Providers should have the ability to plan and manage campaigns, create content and demonstrate ROI.

, assessing providers that help clients optimize results from social media marketing, content marketing, viral marketing, direct messaging, search engine optimization and paid advertising. Providers should have the ability to plan and manage campaigns, create content and demonstrate ROI. Digital Experience , examining providers of services to enhance customer engagement through technology, including interface design and prototyping, data-driven personalization, AR/VR and chatbots. Leading providers deliver customized experiences for individual consumers using tools such as A/B testing and advanced technology such as AI and machine learning.

, examining providers of services to enhance customer engagement through technology, including interface design and prototyping, data-driven personalization, AR/VR and chatbots. Leading providers deliver customized experiences for individual consumers using tools such as A/B testing and advanced technology such as AI and machine learning. Analytics and Intelligence, evaluating providers of services and technologies to collect and analyze data about online and offline buyers so clients can better understand customer behavior and optimize business results. Offerings include analytics tools, data management platforms, web analytics and consumer behavior prediction.

The report will cover Brazil’s MarTech services market and examine available products and services. ISG analyst Daniel Rodrigo Bastreghi will serve as author.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as MarTech service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

