ISG to Assess Providers of Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers helping telecommunications, media and entertainment companies deliver consistent service quality and a seamless experience to price-sensitive customers.

Study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports called Telecom, Media and Entertainment Services, scheduled to be released in December. The geographically focused reports will evaluate providers of business process services and next-gen IT services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Telecom, media, and entertainment companies are operating in a highly competitive landscape that requires them to navigate ever-evolving regulatory requirements and spectrum availability and offer a simple, all-in-one platform with a single bundle and subscription to attract cost conscious subscribers.

"The new technology-based models being adopted by the telecom, media and entertainment industries can deliver high-quality, personalized service and automated troubleshooting, but only if companies can access and upskill the right talent and coordinate business, network and IT teams effectively,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Research. "Provider partners are crucial for co-developing, co-innovating and co-marketing capabilities to stand out in a crowded field.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 providers of services supporting the telecom, media and entertainment industries. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical enterprise is deploying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Strategy and Enablement Services, evaluating providers offering strategic advisory services to telecom organizations across digital transformation, M&A, restructuring and business strategy, encompassing procurement, brand marketing and sales, finance and budgeting, pricing economics and operating models.

Telecom Managed and Next-Gen IT Services, assessing providers offering managed and next-gen IT services to telecom customers. These providers manage the critical network infrastructure and applications to lower total cost of ownership, build automated solutions and enhance customer experience.

Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-Gen IT Services, evaluating providers that offer managed IT services to clients in the media and entertainment industry, providing them with a truly connected, intuitive and seamless journey.

Intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM) Services, assessing providers offering services driven by automation and analytics, including customer services (front office and back office, B2B and B2C), sourcing and procurement, HR, finance and accounting (F&A), regulatory and compliance, knowledge services, master data management, field workforce services, network operations, operational business intelligence (customer, marketing and asset) and supply chain management.

The study will examine products and services available in North America (U.S. & Canada) and EMEA. ISG analyst Yash Jethani will serve as author of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

