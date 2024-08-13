ISG to Evaluate Providers of Digital Healthcare Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study assessing providers of digital services for the healthcare industry.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Healthcare Digital Services, covering the U.S. and Brazil markets and scheduled to be released in December. The reports will cover companies offering services that help healthcare providers and insurance organizations transform their operations to meet new requirements, improve interoperability, and adapt to growing telemedicine and value-based care needs.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Healthcare is being digitally transformed by the integration of technologies such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, AI and wearable devices, and the use of big data analytics to ensure operational efficiency and optimized patient care.

"Despite challenges such as interoperability, cyber threats and disparities in digital access, the ongoing digital transformation of the healthcare industry promises to create a healthcare system that is efficient, accessible and patient-centric,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Evolving regulatory frameworks and technological advances will support this transformation, benefitting both patients and healthcare providers.”

A wide range of technologies are being used to transform healthcare, ISG notes. AI is crucial for enhancing data management, diagnostics and tailored treatments, while robotic process automation (RPA) streamlines administrative tasks and blockchain ensures secure data management across healthcare systems. In addition, advances in telemedicine are expanding access to healthcare through virtual consultations; mobile health (mHealth) is allowing patients to monitor their health in real time through wearables and IoT devices, and patient engagement platforms are further personalizing healthcare, while ensuring compliance with strict data security regulations.

For this study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 digital healthcare services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services the typical healthcare enterprise is buying based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Payer Transformation – Public , evaluating providers that offer digital transformation services to public sector payers, including government health agencies and public health insurance programs, in both the U.S. and Brazil. Providers must demonstrate expertise in data analytics, data management, AI and ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and systems integration to modernize processes and enhance service delivery, while being compliant with such regulations as Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) in Brazil, and HIPAA and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S.

Payer Transformation – Private , assessing providers of digital transformation services to private sector payers, including private health insurance companies and managed care organizations, in the U.S. and Brazil. Providers must demonstrate expertise in data analytics, data management, AI and ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and systems integration to modernize processes and enhance service delivery, while being compliant with regulations such as Brazil's Agencia Nacional de Saude (ANS) and HIPAA and ACA in the U.S.

Provider Transformation – ERP , examining providers offering ERP implementation services to the healthcare industry. These providers specialize in delivering comprehensive software solutions tailored to the healthcare industry that streamline and integrate the operations of healthcare providers, including hospital systems and independent healthcare organizations. Providers must demonstrate expertise in the entire implementation process — from initial planning and customization to deployment and ongoing support — and ensure seamless and effective system integration.

Provider Transformation – RCM , analyzing providers specializing in revenue cycle management (RCM) to streamline the financial processes of healthcare organizations. Providers should have expertise in billing software and the ability to manage the entire revenue cycle – from patient registration and appointment scheduling to final payment. These services enhance billing accuracy, payment processing and claims management.

, analyzing providers specializing in revenue cycle management (RCM) to streamline the financial processes of healthcare organizations. Providers should have expertise in billing software and the ability to manage the entire revenue cycle – from patient registration and appointment scheduling to final payment. These services enhance billing accuracy, payment processing and claims management. Provider Transformation – EHR, evaluating providers offering electronic health records (EHR) implementation services. Providers should assist in strategic planning, assessing healthcare providers’ operational workflows and regulatory requirements and carefully selecting and customizing EHR platforms tailored to customer needs. Services include data migration, system configuration, comprehensive training and ongoing support.

ISG analysts Rohan Sinha (U.S.) and Sonia Castral (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as healthcare digital services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

