ISG to Publish Report Assessing eMobility Services and Solutions Providers

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of eMobility services and solutions that have huge potential for reducing CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called eMobility Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in June 2024. The report will cover Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Electric Mobility Systems (EMS) and manufacturing.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The first electric car, the Flocken, debuted in 1888. Today, electric vehicles (EVs) used in multiple transportation modes have the ability to transform mobility in a world that faces a rise of megacities, deteriorating air quality, growing concerns about climate change, and associated political pressures. The transition to eMobility requires cooperation from multiple industries, including utilities, manufacturing and retail.

"eMobility’s potential for decarbonization is huge because transportation accounts for about 30 percent of global energy demand,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research. "A group of technology providers is emerging to meet this challenge and support enterprises in this space.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 25 providers of eMobility services and solutions. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the typical eMobility-related services customers are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Mobility as a Service (MaaS), evaluating providers of transport infrastructure, services, information systems, and payment services for city bikes, electric scooters, shared car rides, integrated payments, and real-time charging for EV users and other services, conveniently accessible through mobile apps.

Electric Mobility Systems (EMS), assessing providers of services to meet eMobility electrical infrastructure requirements, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO); batteries, charging technologies, drivetrains and EVs; charging stations; electricity grids, and information, communication, and monitoring.

Manufacturing, evaluating providers that serve EV manufacturing requirements, including manufacturing execution systems, shop floor analytics, asset management, quality management, predictive maintenance and plant automation.

A report from the study will cover the global eMobility market. ISG analyst Harish B will serve as the author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as eMobility providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

