ISG to Publish Report on Google Cloud Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of services to help enterprises take full advantage of Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2023, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover companies offering a wide range of services supporting migration and implementation, analytics and machine learning, licensing and cost management, application development, ongoing operation and other capabilities.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

While Google Cloud has led major developments in analytics, machine learning, application modernization and other fields in recent years, many enterprises find it difficult to integrate the platform’s rich native tools and features. This has fueled the growth of a vast ecosystem of global system integrators, ISVs, IT consulting firms and managed services providers offering clients skills and capabilities to maximize the value of GCP.

"Google Cloud contains a wealth of tools at the cutting edge of what cloud technologies can do,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Its ecosystem partners form a critical link that enables enterprises to tap into those capabilities.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 Google Cloud service partners. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the Google Cloud services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Implementation and Integration Services, evaluating providers enabling processes for bringing workloads and applications into GCP, including design, build and migration services and development of cloud-native applications. Among other offerings, these providers offer support for hybrid and multicloud environments and help clients develop data science capabilities. .

Data Analytics and Machine Learning, assessing providers with distinctive and powerful capabilities in big data and machine learning, especially highly advanced deep learning algorithms and API libraries available through GCP. These providers offer capabilities around new data architectures such as data meshes and can help clients develop use cases for technologies such as computer vision and conversational AI.

Managed Services, covering providers of services that augment the built-in capabilities of Google Cloud, including orchestration, provisioning, predictive analytics and monitoring of cloud environments. These providers typically use a high degree of automation to maximize performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

SAP Workloads, evaluating service providers that use Google Cloud as a hardware replacement or extension for SAP systems, combining their services with those of Google and SAP. These providers offer provisioning and ongoing operations for cloud-based SAP environments, including SAP HANA, and help clients design and develop new processes and business services.

Workspace Services, assessing GSIs and IT providers supporting clients’ adoption and use of Google Workspace, the suite of Google productivity and collaboration tools including Gmail, Meet, Chat and Drive. Leading providers offer training and change management in addition to advisory, migration and integration services.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Google Cloud ecosystem and examine products and services available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Europe. ISG analysts Phil Hassey, Adriana Frantz, Mark Purdy, Tapati Bandopadhyay, Srinivasan PN, Kelly Ribeiro and Anuj Sharma will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Google Cloud partners can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005745/en/