ISG to Publish Report on Healthcare Digital Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study assessing providers of digital services for the healthcare industry.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Healthcare Digital Services, scheduled to be released in January 2024. The report will cover companies offering services that help healthcare providers and insurance organizations transform their operations to meet new requirements, improve interoperability, and adapt to growing telemedicine and value-based care needs.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Publics in the U.S. and U.K. seek improved healthcare outcomes at reduced cost, with transparency, suitable data sharing and access to records. U.S. healthcare faces new regulations, competitive mergers, acquisitions and an aging population, while the U.K. grapples with post-Brexit complexities and constrained funding. Furthermore, healthcare is being transformed by digital health, including telemedicine, analytics, AI, electronic health records (EHR), apps and wearable devices.

"Healthcare is undergoing a profound transformation through the convergence of technology and medicine,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Service providers are delivering systems and processes that healthcare companies require for success.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 90 healthcare digital services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the digital services the typical healthcare enterprise is buying based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Payer Digital Transformation Services, evaluating providers of digital transformation services to assist insurance companies in providing a digital-first approach to enhance patient care and critical operational processes such as claims processing, member verification and enrollment. These services leverage the game-changing potential of generative AI.

Provider Digital Transformation Services, assessing providers of services to help healthcare providers such as hospital systems and independent care providers modernize processes and systems related to patient relations and care, leveraging digital technologies including generative AI and analytics.

Healthcare Platforms Services, covering providers of technology infrastructure that seamlessly integrates, manages and delivers diverse services, data and applications, typically built on cloud foundations, catering to stakeholders ranging from payers and providers to patients, caregivers and researchers.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the healthcare digital services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and U.K. ISG analysts Rohan Sinha (U.S.) and Oliver Nickels (U.K.) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as healthcare digital services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions based on ISG's continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

