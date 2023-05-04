ISG to Publish Report on MarTech Providers in Brazil Helping Firms Attract Consumers and Close Sales

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining marketing technology (MarTech) providers that help companies win the loyalty of customers and drive sales in the turbulent Brazilian market.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, MarTech Service Providers 2023, scheduled to be released in September. The study will evaluate companies providing technologies and services to help businesses leverage digital marketing, including strategic services, digital advertising, content capabilities, data analytics, and more.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Brazilian consumer expectations are returning to pre-pandemic levels, while high interest rates are affecting budgets and consumer purchasing power. To thrive in this fluctuating environment, businesses need digital marketing that prioritizes personalized, consistent content to drive sales, loyalty and brand awareness. And they need to simplify their MarTech platforms; more than 80 percent of marketers across all industries are focused on consolidating systems due to the plethora of solutions they have acquired over time.

"Firms need MarTech partners that can deliver analytics-based omnichannel marketing programs that cross the digital and the physical to deliver bottom-line results,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "MarTech providers marry marketing professionals’ creativity with advanced technology, including AI, ML and mixed reality, to help businesses win new customers.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 MarTech providers serving the Brazil market. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise buys based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

Strategic MarTech Services , evaluating providers that help clients optimize results from digital marketing. Providers in this quadrant analyze a company’s digital marketing performance to identify areas for improvement, encompassing customer service, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, AI/machine learning, compliance, security and more.

, evaluating providers that help clients optimize results from digital marketing. Providers in this quadrant analyze a company’s digital marketing performance to identify areas for improvement, encompassing customer service, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, AI/machine learning, compliance, security and more. Digital Presence & Digital Ads , assessing providers that help clients optimize results from digital advertising, including search, display, video, audio, programmatic ads and location-based advertising. These providers’ expertise extends to direct message marketing via email, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media, as well as metrics and data collection.

, assessing providers that help clients optimize results from digital advertising, including search, display, video, audio, programmatic ads and location-based advertising. These providers’ expertise extends to direct message marketing via email, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media, as well as metrics and data collection. Digital Experience & Content , examining providers of services to optimize conversion rates, including interface design and prototyping, custom content marketing, AR/VR and chatbots. Leading providers deliver customized experiences for individual consumers using tools such as A/B testing and advanced technology such as AI and machine learning.

, examining providers of services to optimize conversion rates, including interface design and prototyping, custom content marketing, AR/VR and chatbots. Leading providers deliver customized experiences for individual consumers using tools such as A/B testing and advanced technology such as AI and machine learning. Social & Relationship , evaluating providers of services for moving prospects through a marketing funnel using valuable content at every stage. These providers create, manage and distribute content on digital channels, including online events, social media videos and customer communities. Providers perform social media monitoring for sentiment analysis.

, evaluating providers of services for moving prospects through a marketing funnel using valuable content at every stage. These providers create, manage and distribute content on digital channels, including online events, social media videos and customer communities. Providers perform social media monitoring for sentiment analysis. Digital Commerce Optimization , appraising providers that deploy and run e-commerce and online marketplace operations to optimize sales and create customer loyalty, with solutions for pricing, store performance monitoring, inventory management and customer rewards.

, appraising providers that deploy and run e-commerce and online marketplace operations to optimize sales and create customer loyalty, with solutions for pricing, store performance monitoring, inventory management and customer rewards. Analytics and Intelligence, weighing providers of services and technologies to collect and analyze data about online and offline buyers so clients can better understand customer behavior and optimize business results. Offerings include analytics tools, data management platforms, web analytics and consumer behavior prediction.

The report will cover Brazil’s marketing technology market and examine available products and services. ISG analyst Mauricio Ohtani will serve as author.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as MarTech service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005744/en/