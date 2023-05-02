ISG to Publish Report on Supply Chain Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of supply chain services that are helping enterprises achieve sustainability goals and plan, build and operate resilient and adaptable supply chains.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Supply Chain Services 2023, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover companies offering services including supply chain consulting, supply chain operation and supply chain business process outsourcing (BPO).

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements, and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Companies are still trying to recover from the massive supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. They are looking to providers to help upgrade their supply chain ecosystems in way that balances risk, optimizes demand and supply management, revamps operations, and delivers continuous innovation and net carbon neutrality.

"Supply chain sustainability and resilience have become critical for organizations in the post-pandemic era, and advanced technology is playing a crucial role in achieving these goals,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "As supply chains become more complex and interconnected, it's more important than ever for enterprises to partner with service providers who can help them achieve their sustainability goals and build resilient, adaptable supply chains.”

To achieve their supply chain goals, organizations are leveraging advanced technology, including Internet of Things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation, cloud, mobile apps, blockchain, and data orchestration.

For the Supply Chain Services 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 supply chain service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the supply chain services the typical enterprise is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants to be covered are:

Supply Chain Advisory and Consulting Services, evaluating providers that help clients achieve resilient, adaptive, connected, data-driven, and sustainable supply chains to mitigate global disruptions and instability. Providers must offer significant capabilities such as supply chain and operational strategy design; supply chain network configuration and optimization; process architecture design and modeling; conceptualizing new digital business models, products, and services; data orchestration strategy and a roadmap for the connected and collaborative supply chain; organizational change management; digital technology consulting and regulation and compliance services.

Supply Chain Operation Services, assessing providers on their offerings for supply chain planning, make-and-manufacture capabilities, and supply chain execution and fulfillment services, offering end-to-end visibility and control over the entire supply chain planning process. These providers offer capabilities including logistics, warehouse, and inventory management, supply chain control, route optimization, and network modeling, using track-and-trace technology such as blockchain and IoT, coupled with analytics, automation, mobile, cloud, AI/ML, and more.

Supply Chain BPO Services, evaluating service providers that provide supply chain outsourcing, delivering expertise in a broad set of supply chain functions and integration, including product development, manufacturing, planning, execution and fulfillment, logistics, and customer service; use proven methodology, frameworks and best practices to drive supply chain transformation with robotic process automation, blockchain, IoT, and analytics; and offer solid knowledge of regional and local regulatory requirements.

Reports will cover the global supply chain services market and examine services available in the U.S. and Brazil. ISG analysts Tarum Vaid and Ana Lin will serve as lead authors of the U.S. and Brazil reports, respectively.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions based on ISG's continuous CX research.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

