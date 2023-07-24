ISG to Publish Report on Sustainability and ESG Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers helping to lead the transition toward a greener, more sustainable and more diverse and inclusive future.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), scheduled to be released in January. The report will evaluate providers of strategy and enablement services, technology solutions and implementation services, data platforms and managed services, and rating and benchmarking services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

As technology advances and enterprise clients seek solutions to achieve sustainability and ESG goals, service providers can help lead the transition, using data and transparently showcasing sustainability while obtaining recognized certifications.

"In a world awakening to the imperatives of sustainability and ESG, service providers are not merely spectators but active players molding the contours of change,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Through technological innovation, transparency and commitment to green practices, service providers can serve as architects of a sustainable future.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 180 providers of sustainability and ESG services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical enterprise is deploying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Strategy and Enablement Services, evaluating providers offering services related to sustainability, sustainable IT, operational technology and technology strategy. Providers help enterprise clients implement procurement, project management, change management and outcome measurement programs to achieve sustainability-focused benefits.

Technology Solutions and Implementation Services, assessing providers that offer technology solutions for the sustainability supply chain, focused on introducing automation into ESG initiatives and demonstrating involvement of AI and ML, digital twins and neuromorphic computing to deliver opportunities for advanced sustainability solutions.

Data Platforms and Managed Services, examining service providers that offer platforms covering sustainability data services, risk monitoring across business operations and the supply chain, and compliance with legislation and regulations.

Rating and Benchmarking Services, evaluating organizations providing industry-agnostic ESG ratings, benchmarking services and credentials that enable organizations to gauge sustainability performance relative to their peers. By benchmarking against industry standards, companies can identify improvement areas and establish sustainability targets.

The study will examine products and services available globally and in the U.S., Europe and Brazil. ISG analysts Iain Fisher (U.S., Europe and Global) and Adriana Frantz (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

