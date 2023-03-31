ISG to Publish Reports on Contact Center Services, Platforms

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of contact center services and solutions that address rapidly changing work models and a growing emphasis on improving digital customer experience (CX).

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Customer Experience Services, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover companies offering services such as AI and analytics, social media CX services and hybrid working solutions. At the same time, ISG will publish a second report, Contact Center as a Service, covering cloud-based platforms and providers of contact center solutions.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The reality of the hybrid workplace means that seamless contact center capabilities are no longer just a luxury; they’re a necessity, the report says. Enterprises need the agility to adapt to increasing customer expectations and effectively address every facet of customer experience, including people, technology, process and data.

"Enterprises are facing rapidly changing expectations for customer experience,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "In order to remain competitive, they need to provide quick resolution and highly personalized service across multiple channels.”

For the Customer Experience Services study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 contact center services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants to be covered are:

Digital Operations, evaluating the capacity of providers to understand changing end-user expectations and develop industry-specific solutions that speed up time to market.

Hybrid Working Solutions, assessing the ability of providers to offer tools that flexibly adapt to changing capacities and enable work from home or office.

Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics), evaluating the ability of providers to offer robust AI and analytics capabilities.

Social Media CX Services, evaluating providers of social media services that leverage relevant technologies, such as sentiment analysis, to offer faster feedback and provide seamless CX.

Debt Collection Services, assessing solutions of service providers in Brazil that employ multiple technologies to speed collection negotiations and improve customer experience.

Reports will cover the global contact center market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Namratha Dharshan, Kenn Walters, Adriana Franz, Craig Baty and Phil Harpur will serve as authors of the reports.

For the Contact Center as a Service study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 providers of these solutions. The quadrant to be covered is:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), assesses service providers’ solutions, including omnichannel platforms, CX platforms and other cloud-based solutions for contact centers.

The study will cover the global CCaaS market, with ISG analyst Kenn Walters authoring the report.

A list of identified providers and further details on the Customer Experience Services report are available in this digital brochure, while similar details can be found in a separate brochure on the Contact Center as a Service report. Companies not listed as providers for either report can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

