ISG Women in Digital Award Winners Named for Americas

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the second annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Americas, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 7, leaders with Johnson Controls, Kaiser Permanente, LTIMindtree, McKesson and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory were honored as winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges.

"The ISG Women in Digital Awards program received an overwhelming response in our second year, reflecting the large and growing pool of talented women in digital roles,” said Lois Coatney, ISG partner and president, and executive sponsor of the ISG Women in Digital program. "The women chosen as winners have made impressive, impactful and important contributions to the digital industry as a whole. We celebrate their accomplishments.”

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Nidhi Alexander, chief marketing officer, Hexaware; Shannon Bjerregaard, senior vice president and CIO of medical surgical at McKesson; Chris Putur, retired CIO of REI and member of the board of directors of ISG and RealTruck; Sarah Urbanowicz, senior vice president and CIO, AECOM, and Mary Rivard, partner, ISG technology modernization, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:

Gold Winner: Melissa Rojo Salazar, U.S. senior director of consulting, co-lead of product services and innovation, LTIMindtree

Silver Winner: Bernice Wong, senior design manager, Albertsons

Bronze Winner: Devon Reilly, senior business process lead, PVH Corp.

Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:

Gold Winner: Diane Schwarz, vice president and CIO, Johnson Controls

Silver Winner: Shatabdi Sharma, vice president, Global Application Services, PVH Corp.

Bronze Winner: Heather Bunyard, customer success officer, Birlasoft

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:

Gold Winner: Bridget Karlin, senior vice president of IT, Kaiser Permanente

Silver Winner: Richa Agarwal, senior director of digital go-to-market, PVH Corp.

Bronze Winner: Ellen Trager, chief digital and information officer, Carrier

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:

Gold Winner: Nancy Avila, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology officer, McKesson

Silver Winner: Sruti Patnaik, chief information officer, Camping World

Bronze Winner: Giao Carrico, senior partner, consulting practice leader for data technology and AI, Genpact

Dr. Annabelle Pratt, principal engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for the Americas from the entire pool of regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2023.

The awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded for 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. The global program received a total of 327 nominees, who are listed in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented October 11, at 6 p.m., AEDT, and awards for EMEA will be presented October 26, at 6 p.m., GMT.

"Women are breaking barriers and making lasting, positive changes in digital and technology leadership roles,” said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. "We are delighted to recognize the success of each person nominated and to offer our sincere congratulations to our 2023 winners.”

Created in 2018, the ISG Women in Digital community provides a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

