|
23.10.2024 22:48:32
IsoEnergy to deploy AI mineral exploration tech at Larocque East in Athabasca Basin
The Larocque East project in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. Image from IsoEnergy. Australian space exploration company Fleet Space Technologies announced on Wednesday plans to deploy its AI-powered mineral exploration technology, ExoSphere Discovery, in partnership with Canadian uranium developer IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO) at its Larocque East project in the Athabasca Basin. The Larocque East project is home to the world’s highest grade indicated uranium mineral resource, the Hurricane deposit, with 48.6Mlbs U308 at 34.4% U308 and inferred mineral resource 2.7Mlbs at 2.2% U308. After drilling targets identified in 2023 with the real-time 3D imaging, IsoEnergy confirmed an extension of a hydrothermal system on strike with the Hurricane deposit and alteration consistent with potential uranium mineralisation. The company conducted an expanded summer deployment of ExoSphere which identified six new priority targets and, together with the four areas identified from 2023 work, became the focus of the summer 2024 drilling campaign. Using the latest advances in AI for mineral exploration, IsoEnergy will build on these findings, pioneering the use of ExoSphere Discovery at the Larocque East project to predict new opportunity zones and optimise data-driven drill targeting at the project. The Hurricane deposit is only 40km away from the McLean Lake Mill. With a diversified portfolio across tier-1 jurisdictions in the US, Canada, and Australia, IsoEnergy is positioned to be a near-term uranium producer, deploying scalable technologies to further ESG objectives and advance exploration in Canada’s premiere uranium producing region. IsoEnergy also holds more advanced projects, including past producing uranium mines in the United States. Earlier this month, it said it would acquire Anfield Energy (TSXV: AEC) in C$126.8 million ($91.6m), all-stock deal for its Shootaring Canyon conventional mill in Utah. Pioneering AI exploration technology Image from Fleet Space TechnologiesBuilt on the end-to-end hardware foundation of Fleet Space’s smart satellite-enabled seismic sensors (Geodes) for global multiphysics data acquisition, ExoSphere’s real-time 3D ANT surveys have accelerated and enhanced data-driven targeting decisions across five continents. For the end-to-end capabilities and sustainability benefits ExoSphere has unlocked for the global exploration industry, Fleet Space was recognised at the Banksia Foundation’s 35th National Sustainability Awards as winner of the Climate Technology Impact Award for 2024 and winner of the Innovation category of the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IsoEnergy Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu IsoEnergy Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 288,00
|-1,17%
|IsoEnergy Ltd Registered Shs
|2,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.