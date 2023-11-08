ISoP New Board of Trustees Members Announced

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, announced today that Amparo de la Peña, Vice President of Pharmacometrics, has been elected to the International Society of Pharmacometrics (ISoP) Board of Trustees.

"Amparo is an experienced pharmacometrician, having spent more than 20 years working for Eli Lilly and Company before going into consulting and serving small biotechs and big pharma companies in diverse therapeutic areas. Throughout her career, she has always sought ways to volunteer and support the growth of our discipline and the careers of junior scientists just starting out,” said Jill Fiedler-Kelly, President of Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics at Simulations Plus. "In this leadership role, I know Amparo will help extend the influence and impact of ISoP throughout our global industry.”

Three other Trustees were elected to the Board: Jeff Sachs, a Distinguished Scientist at Merck; Pavan Vaddady, Sr. Director & Head of Pharmacometrics, Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Hao Zhu, Division Director of Pharmacometrics, Office of Clinical Pharmacology at FDA.

"We were fortunate to have so many distinguished candidates whose visionary ideas about how to grow ISoP were inspiring,” said Jennifer Pastore Monroy, Executive Director of ISoP. "We are excited for the energy, enthusiasm, and perspectives [our new Trustees] will bring to the Board.”

The newly elected Trustees will assume their roles effective January 1, 2024.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2022 ESG update.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

