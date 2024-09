ISpecimen Down 19% In Pre-market Following Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, were down more than 19 percent in pre-market to $0.20 after announcing reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-20, to be effective on September 13.

The reverse stock split is aimed at increasing per share value of the company's stock to better attract investors and to comply with the minimum bid price requirement to continue listing on Nasdaq, the company said in a statement.

iSpecimen stock had closed at $0.2421, down 4 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $0.2000 - $0.7900 in the last 1 year.