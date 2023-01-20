iSun Inc. Settles Pending Litigation

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company," or "iSun"), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, announced the settlement of the pending litigation initiated by Sass Peress.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Amicable resolution of all disagreements.

No additional consideration paid as a result of the settlement.

Recognition of Sass Peress’s contribution to iSun’s EV Innovation.

"When we acquired iSun Energy, LLC in January of 2021, we embraced the innovative change pioneered by Sass Peress throughout his career in solar and e-mobility,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. "We were able to leverage Sass’s existing industry connections to drive our growth strategy forward. We also knew that the innovation acquired would allow iSun the opportunity to build new relationships in new geographic regions. As a Company, we appreciate the opportunity to have worked collaboratively with Sass and his team throughout 2021 and wish him all the success in his path forward. We are happy to settle all disagreements in an amicable manner as our goals of accelerating the transition to clean energy and fighting climate change were aligned from the beginning.”

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted service provider to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 600 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

