01.03.2023 22:30:00

iSun Inc. To Participate in 35th Annual Roth Conference

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company," or "iSun"), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that it will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Capital Conference to be held March 12-14, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel at Dana Point, California. Representing iSun will be Jeffrey Peck, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted service provider to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 600 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

