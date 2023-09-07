|
07.09.2023 15:05:00
iSun To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company," or "iSun"), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, announced today that the company will participate in several investor events this month:
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York City
John Sullivan, CFO, will present on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12:30 pm in the Stanford Room of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, and host investor meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 11-12 at the conference.
RE+, Las Vegas, Nevada
iSun will attend this event and be available for meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center.
About iSun Inc.
Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of innovations in energy transition and electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted service provider to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 600 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907539968/en/
