Isuzu Motors Q1 Profit Rises, But Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK), a Japanese commercial vehicle and diesel engine maker, on Wednesday posted an increase in earnings for the first quarter, but net sales slid by 3.5 percent.

For the quarter, the Yokohama headquartered firm reported a net profit of 46.91 billion yen or 62.66 yen per share, compared with 45.40 billion yen or 58.11 yen per share a year ago. Profit before income taxes was at 76.36 billion yen, higher than 72.54 billion yen of last year period.

Operating profit for the period was at 76.91 billion yen, compared with 68.60 billion yen in the same quarter of last year.

For the first quarter, Isuzu Motors registered a 3.5 percent decline in sales to 747.95 billion yen, from last year's 775.46 billion yen.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2025, the firm expects a net income of 160.00 billion yen or 213.71 yen per share, with an operating income of 260.00 billion yen, on sales of 3.350 trillion yen.