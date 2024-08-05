ITeos Therapeutics Appoints Feltquate As CMO

(RTTNews) - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) announced on Monday the appointment of David Feltquate as chief medical officer.

Feltquate is expected to manage the company's clinical development and regulatory strategies.

He has almost 20 years of experience in immuno-oncology clinical development, translational medicine, and the advancement of diagnostic assays. Before joining iTeos, Feltquate was the chief medical officer at Palleon Pharmaceuticals and held leadership roles at Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb.