Iteris Awarded $1.3 Million Data-as-a-Service Contract from Utah Department of Transportation

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.3 million contract from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), representing the first statewide procurement of Iteris’ new ClearData™ data-as-a-service (DaaS) solution for real-time and historic traffic data.

ClearData is the enhanced mobility data output of the Iteris ClearMobility Cloud, a suite of data integration and analytics engines that aggregates and validates both proprietary and diversely sourced data inputs, including incidents, construction and connected vehicle GPS probes. It is seamlessly integrated with ClearGuide, Iteris’ traffic analytics solution, which UDOT has subscribed to since 2017.

Following processing and quality assurance, ClearData reflects real-time road conditions and is delivered to clients via subscription-based direct data feeds, application programming interfaces (APIs), or, in UDOT’s case, through ClearGuide.

Under this new multi-year DaaS contract, Iteris will provide real-time and historic traffic data, adding powerful new transportation information that expands ClearGuide’s capabilities to provide real-time and historical visualizations to help UDOT users make informed operational traffic management decisions.

ClearData will provide UDOT with greater flexibility and agility in working with agency partners on planning, operations and special projects. For the first time, the agency can share the resulting data analyses with other agencies inside the state for a truly collaborative environment. This was a key factor in the state’s selection of Iteris as its data vendor.

"We are proud to support UDOT’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of Utah’s road users and streamlining their ability to utilize existing subscriptions to other Iteris services through the integration into the ClearMobility Cloud,” said Scott Perley, vice president, Application and Cloud Solutions at Iteris. "These initiatives represent the continued expansion of Iteris’ SaaS-based solutions in Utah and the western U.S., and will ultimately help to improve safety, mobility and compliance for road users, commercial and otherwise, throughout the region.”

This contract reflects the growing number of transportation departments taking full advantage of the value and multitude of products available through the Iteris ClearMobility suite of cloud services.

Both ClearGuide and ClearData are key components of the Iteris ClearMobility Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and the benefits and impacts of our ClearMobility Platform solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and solutions in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; the potential impact of service and solution offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005191/en/