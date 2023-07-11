Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has executed a three-year SaaS agreement with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) enabling the authority to continue to use ClearGuide® to improve mobility throughout the region. This agreement demonstrates the agency’s continued confidence in ClearGuide and Iteris’ services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711337965/en/

Iteris Awarded $1.3 Million SaaS Contract by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for Continued Use of ClearGuide (Photo: Business Wire)

ClearGuide enables the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety. ClearGuide’s extensive data and robust analytics will provide LA Metro and its member agencies throughout the county with an easy-to-use dynamic service to analyze traffic data.

Under the terms of the three-year, $1.3 million contract, LA Metro will have access to powerful ClearGuide features, including bottleneck detection and alerts; dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; tools to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; dashboards for monitoring trends; and easy, customizable analysis of major roadways for a wide range of Transportation Systems Management and Operations applications.

ClearGuide is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

"We’re delighted to continue our strong partnership with LA Metro, which is dedicated to improving mobility in the Los Angeles area,” said Scott Perley, vice president of program management at Iteris. "With ClearGuide, LA Metro can turn data into insights for smart, data-driven decisions that will improve the accessibility, efficiency and sustainability of the region’s transportation system.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "outlooks,” "targets,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the executed agreement and the benefits and impacts of our services and ClearGuide solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and solutions in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, constraints and issues; adverse impacts of performance timing; project and contract cancellations; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711337965/en/